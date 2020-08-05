ODESSA, Texas — National Police Memorial Week begins May 10, but this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic it will look a little different.

The memorials, which honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement killed in the line of duty, will be taken into the virtual world.

On Monday the Odessa Police Department will hold a virtual service with a special dedication to the Odessa officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Additionally, they will honor the 35 officers and a K-9 from across Texas who died over the past year.

The service will be streamed through the police department's social media.

Citizens are also encouraged to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs through May 16 to help honor the fallen heroes.

Log In or Sign Up to View See posts, photos and more on Facebook.

MORE ODESSA NEWS FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Businesses team up to provide lunch for front line workers

City of Odessa reminds public they can pay tickets, water bill online

The City of Odessa wants residents' input about two grants being received