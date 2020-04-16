PECOS, Texas — The Town of Pecos City has set up a new system to help recognize city employees for their hard work.
A Google Docs form will now allow people to leave "Kudos" for a city employee they think did a great job.
When filling out the form, residents are asked to provide the employee's name as well as their department and the day the interaction occurred.
Once the form has been filled out, the city will present the employee with a Kudos card featuring your kind message to the employee.
The city says it's a way to let employees know they are appreciated and highlight their positive attitudes while serving the public.
To fill out the form you can click here. If you have any concerns about the system you can call 432-445-2421,
