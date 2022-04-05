x
Pecos County Sheriff's Office arrests Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive

Braulio Davila-Luna was wanted for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.
Credit: Pecos County Sheriff's Office

PECOS, Texas — The Pecos County Sheriff's Office has arrested Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Sex Offender Braulio Davila-Luna. 

Davila-Luna was listed by Texas DPS back on March 23, 2022. Davila-Luna was eventually located and arrested in Mexico by Mexican Authorities. 

Davila-Luna was soon after turned over to Texas DPS at the Del Rio Port of Entry and was extradited to the Pecos County Jail on charges of Failing to Register as a Sex Offender twice. 

Davila-Luna is also wanted by the United States Marshal's Service.

Credit: Pecos County Sheriff's Office

