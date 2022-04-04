Former Valentine ISD teacher arrested on child pornography charges

59-year-old Albert Ackley was arrested on March 21 and is currently detained at Hudspeth County Jail.

VALENTINE, Texas — Former Valentine ISD math teacher Albert Douglas Ackley has been charged with sending and receiving child pornography.

59-year-old Ackley was arrested on March 21, 2022 after an arrest warrant was issued by Judge David B. Fannin on the same date.

The complaint filed was for Sexual Exploitation of Minors. Ackley is currently detained at the Hudspeth County Jail and had his preliminary hearing in Pecos on March 31, 2022. The court also granted a motion to detain Ackley without bond.

According to the Superintendent of Valentine ISD Debbie Engle, Ackley taught 7th-12th grade math in the Valentine Independent School District. Ackley also previously taught at Marfa ISD.

Engle said it was a shock to the whole district when the news came out about Ackley, and that many students felt betrayed by him since they enjoyed his classes and liked him as a teacher.

Texas DPS conducted a search warrant at the school and as of April 4, Texas DPS has found nothing on a school device or a victim from the district in relation to the charges against Ackley.