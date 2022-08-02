One dead after fatal crash in Ector County

23-year-old Amairany Flores of Odessa was killed in the four-vehicle crash on February 6.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ector County on February 6 at around 2:20 a.m.

23-year-old Amairany Flores was killed in the crash that involved four vehicles in total.

The initial investigation revealed that vehicles 1 and 2 driven by 44-year-old Aidee Patino of Odessa and 58-year-old Socorro Mendoza of Pecos, respectively, were heading eastbound on FM 2020. Vehicles 3 and 4 driven by Flores and 30-year-old Kirsten Myers of Odessa, respectively, were heading westbound on FM 2020. Patino then struck Mendoza and went into the westbound lane, which caused the vehicle to hit Flores and soon after hit Myers.

Along with the death of Flores, both Patino and the passenger in the vehicle driven by Flores, 24-year-old Alan Valenzuela, are in serious condition at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.