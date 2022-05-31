ORMC honors veteran Odessa Fire Rescue captain

Captain Orlando Villanueva has been with OFR for more than 20 years.

ODESSA, Texas — Tuesday night was all about honoring our local heroes and the important work they do every day, as Odessa Regional Medical Center hosted its annual EMS Service Awards.

The ceremony recognizes people who go above and beyond in their interactions with patients.

This year, the hospital recognized Captain Orlando Villanueva, a more than 20-year veteran with Odessa Fire Rescue.

"We just love him,” ORMC Chief Nursing Officer Carol Cates said. “One of the things he brings is this sense of continual calm. That is just what is constantly amazing to me about EMS providers. They are just so calm, and they deal with this stuff and go back to it every day."