ORMC nurse becomes youngest to achieve Clinical Coordinator position

"When I say this is a family and a second home it really is, so I'm just grateful to be a part of this family at Odessa Regional,” said Gutierrez.

ODESSA, Texas — Amber Gutierrez is just starting her nursing career at Odessa Regional Medical Center.

"I actually got my nursing license in 2020 so I'm still a new nurse," said Gutierrez.

She’s already working her way up the ranks, becoming a clinical coordinator for the Med Surge and Telemetry floor.

As Clinical Coordinator, she’s given more responsibility.

"It's really just making sure patients are satisfied and happy and making sure my nurses are taken care of and happy as well," said Gutierrez.

It's a role that not too many new nurses are trusted with.

"That's the first thing they told me, 'You're the youngest nurse to get into this position' and I was truly honored they saw that growth in me and I'm just really grateful," said Gutierrez. “It feels really cool, I'll go home and tell them my position and they're like ‘What, that's after you've been there for 10 years’ and I'm like ‘nope I'm there’.”

It’s a perfect fit for Amber.

“I always knew I wanted to help people. I've always been a people pleaser according to my Mom so I knew I wanted to help people I just wasn't sure in what direction I could do," Gutierrez said.

However, eventually everything clicked into place for Amber in a pretty unusual way.

“I didn't realize I wanted to go into nursing until I was 24,” Gutierrez said. “It wasn't until I found out I was pregnant with my first son, that nursing kind of popped in my head and I was like ‘oh my gosh this is what I need to do.’ I'm able to help people, I'm able to be hands-on with people and right then and there I enrolled and graduated. I enrolled as soon as I found out I was pregnant.”

With a newborn, she did it all, and she’s continued to make it work as not only a nurse but also a leader.