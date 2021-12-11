One Midland silversmith has been handmaking custom belt buckles for 23 years

Michael Pardue uses steel and silver to make belt buckles, jewelry and custom made pieces for customers all over the world.

MIDLAND, Texas — Sawing, engraving, and turning just scrap metals into belt buckles and jewelry is something Michael Pardue has found himself doing for the past 23 years.

Being born and raised in Midland, his fascination with this craft started at an early age. "I’ve been interested in this since I was a little kid," says Pardue," it wasn’t uncommon to see these guys running around town to see their spurs and their stuff."

He knew that everything's bigger in Texas, even the fashion. "Most everybody in Texas wears a belt buckle and I thought that’s what I’m gonna do because if you can build a spur. You can build a belt buckle."

All of his hard work has been sent to countries all over the world. His most recent order was a set of belt buckles he sent to Australia. His own style in each custom made piece, is what sets him apart from the rest.

"I like primarily steel with some copper on them, that has the people wanted. But I primarily make steel and silver buckles, where a traditional silversmith would make all sterling items," he says.

With every creation Pardue made, he's been able to mold his dreams as a kid of becoming a great silversmith, into reality.