Local pharmacist administers Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 5-11

ODESSA, Texas — At the Sunflower Pharmacy in Odessa, pharmacist and owner, Brian Meyer has been giving the Pfizer vaccine to kids as early as last Friday.

"I would say we've probably done around 50 kids so far,” Meyer said.

Before the vaccine even received it's full approval, he and his staff had pre-ordered it with the state.

“We had pre-ordered the children’s vaccine with Pfizer through the state," Meyer said. "I believe we received it on Friday so as soon as it was all approved by the CDC, we started doing vaccinations we had people ready to come in."

He says most parents who have come in have been eager about getting their child the shot, "the ones that have come in, have all been waiting for this and watching for it every day.”

Amanda Provence is one parent who were the first in line at Sunflower Pharmacy with her 11-year-old son Bryson.

“He was a little anxious, he got the flu shot first," Provence said. "He asked 'is this one gonna hurt the same or worst', and Brian the owner said 'it’s gonna hurt less'."

They're seeing family for the holidays and she wanted to make sure he was safe to be around everyone.

"We're visiting my granny for the holidays and I wanted to make sure that we're protected and are able to protect her the best way possible," Provence said.

Safety and protection, something that Meyer's says the parents who've come to Sunflower are wanting for their kids and when it comes to leave. He's noticed almost all the kids are leaving with more than just a band aid on their arm.

“Kids come in with their stuff animal or favorite toy. But they’re usually always promised something in the end," Meyer said. "It’s not uncommon for parents to have their kids pick out a toy or candy afterwards."

So kids get to leave with a treat for good behavior and mom and dad get to go home with a piece of mind that their child is a little safer.