Midland U.S. Navy World War Veteran honored to have served his country

MIDLAND, Texas — MJ Dinkins is a 96-year-old man who's earned G.O.A.T. status like the great Michael Jordan himself. At his age, he really doesn't let anything stop him.

He still drives, "I got my drivers license. I still go to my DAV meetings," says Dinkins, "I just keep on going they say 'you still driving. How old is you, 96'.”

His on-the-go mentality is something he tells me he's had since his time back in the U.S. Navy. He was drafted in 1943 at the age of 18 years old and worked on a mine sweeper.

"From island to island and sweep the island before the troops land. We had to get all the mines and everything out before the landing crowd so they wouldn't blow up the soldiers and marines," said Dinkins.

Dinkins worked hard for the two years he was onboard his ship, "I worked for the officers that what I did. I cleaned up their quarters and served them their meals. I was a steward, that's what they called it then but they don't have stewards in the Army now. "

His hard work and service then is why today, he still enjoys being around servicemen and women just like him, "I like to meet ex servicemen and I’m the oldest one. All the veterans, I love them. I enjoy talking to them," says Dinkins.

For the 70 years, he's been out, he's kept on to a piece of advice he received from his dad when he got out of the Navy.