One dead after fatal crash near Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. — A Midland resident has been killed in a fatal crash near Roswell.
20-year-old Alvino Villa was pronounced dead upon the arrvial of the New Mexico State Police and Office of Medical Investigator.
The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Mazda CX-5 SUV struck a guardrail, left the roadway and rolled over. The reason for this is unknown at this time.
The driver of the vehicle of a 30-year-old male from Midland. Along with Villa and the driver, there were a total of five people in the car.
Villa and a 13-year-old teenager were both ejected from the vehicle. Villa was killed, while the 13-year-old was flown to a hospital in Lubbock after sustaining unknown injuries.
The other two passengers, a 42-year-old female from Texas and a 12-year-old child also sustained injuries. They were transported to a hopsital near Roswell with the driver of the vehicle.
Alochol does not appear to be a factor for the crash and it seems that the two passengers ejected from the car were not wearing seatbelts.
The investigation is still ongoing.