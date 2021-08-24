Man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list captured in Midland

David Ramirez Mojica, 50, was arrested Monday, according to DPS records.

MIDLAND, Texas — A man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list was captured in Midland on Monday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety records .

David Ramirez Mojica, 50, was wanted for three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation and four counts of Aggravated Robbery.

Ramirez was taken in by the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division, U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Midland County Sheriff's Office.