One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on February 18 in Reeves County.
45-year-old Calvin Williams II of Houston was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. It is unknown at this time whether or not Williams II was wearing a seatbelt.
The initial investigation revealed that Williams II was traveling westbound on IH-10. Williams II veered onto the improved shoulder, hit a guard rail, and continued into a ravine where the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
Williams II was driving a 2015 Kenworth truck tractor with a trailer. The investigation is still ongoing.