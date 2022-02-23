One dead after fatal crash in Reeves County

45-year-old Calvin Williams II was killed in the crash on February 18.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on February 18 in Reeves County.

45-year-old Calvin Williams II of Houston was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. It is unknown at this time whether or not Williams II was wearing a seatbelt.

The initial investigation revealed that Williams II was traveling westbound on IH-10. Williams II veered onto the improved shoulder, hit a guard rail, and continued into a ravine where the vehicle became engulfed in flames.