One dead after fatal crash in Andrews County

22-year-old Peyton Lewis was killed in the crash on February 18.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Andrews County on February 18.

The incident involved four vehicles and 22-year-old Peyton Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that Lewis was traveling southbound on FM 1788 when his vehicle veered into the northbound lane and hit another vehicle head on. The vehicle in the northbound lane hit a vehicle that was parked off the roadway and parked at a gated entrance, while the vehicle traveling behind Lewis looked to avoid the collision, which caused it to roll over into a ditch.

Other than Lewis, the only other person seriously injured during the crash was the passenger in Lewis' vehicle. The passenger, 59-year-old Lonnie Lewis, is currently being treated at The United Medical Center in Lubbock.