One dead after a fatal crash in Howard County

83-year-old Thomas Kelly of Big Spring was killed in the crash that occurred on IH-20.

The initial investigation revealed that Kelly, driving a 2015 Dodge Journey, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of IH-20 in the left lane. The other vehicle involved, a 2020 freightliner with a trailer, was traveling eastbound in the left lane of IH-20. Kelly eventually collided into the freightliner.

The driver of the freightliner was not injured during the crash.