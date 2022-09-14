One dead after a fatal crash in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Howard County on September 12.
83-year-old Thomas Kelly of Big Spring was killed in the crash that occurred on IH-20.
The initial investigation revealed that Kelly, driving a 2015 Dodge Journey, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of IH-20 in the left lane. The other vehicle involved, a 2020 freightliner with a trailer, was traveling eastbound in the left lane of IH-20. Kelly eventually collided into the freightliner.
The driver of the freightliner was not injured during the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.