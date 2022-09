The wreck happened in the area of W 26th Street and N Moss Avenue.

ODESSA, Texas — A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed that a vehicle-pedestrian crash in West Odessa left two pedestrians in serious condition Tuesday night.

Traffic in the area was diverted as necessary for troopers to work the scene and those injured were taken to Medical Center Hospital.