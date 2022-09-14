One dead after a fatal crash in Martin County

23-year-old Ashley Hernandez of El Paso was pronounced dead after being transported to Martin County hospital.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Martin County on September 11.

The incident occurred on IH-20 at 2:33 p.m. 23-year-old Ashley Hernandez of El Paso, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead after being transported to Martin County Hospital.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on IH-20 when the driver of the vehicle fell asleep with traveling on the highway and partially crossed into the center median. The driver then over corrected back to the roadway, which caused the vehicle to roll over multiple times.

The driver of the vehicle is currently in critical condition at Medical Center Hospital. The other passenger of the vehicle was a minor who is also in critical condition at Covenant Medical Center. The minor was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.