Odessa YMCA to host 'White Out Party' to raise money for new school buses

ODESSA, Texas — Bring your best formal white attire as Odessa Family YMCA is hosting its first ever 'White Out' party on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott.
Partnering with Pop Spot Odessa, the formal event's purpose is to raise money for new school buses to transfer children to and from their YMCA location.
The party will include an exclusive shopping experience, fine dining, a live auction and live music.
An Individual Ticket is $250. The table levels for the event are the:
- Wildcatter: $2,000
- Seating for 8
- Company Recognition
- Derrick: $5,000
- Seating for 8
- Company Recognition
- Bottle Service
- Barrel: $10,000
- Seating for 8
- Company Recognition
- Bottle Service
- Center Front Table Placement
“We are very excited about this opportunity to raise some much need funds for the children and families that we serve,” said Crissy Medina, CEO and President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “We are honored to collaborate with Pop Spot to put on this fundraiser. The ability to purchase more buses will help us expand our afterschool pick-up services.”
For more information and to purchase individual tickets, visit www.odessaymca.org. Limited sponsor tables are available. To reserve a table, contact Crissy Medina at cmedina@odessaymca.org.