Odessa YMCA to host 'White Out Party' to raise money for new school buses

Non-Profit is teaming up with Pop Spot Odessa for Formal Event

ODESSA, Texas — Bring your best formal white attire as Odessa Family YMCA is hosting its first ever 'White Out' party on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott.

Partnering with Pop Spot Odessa, the formal event's purpose is to raise money for new school buses to transfer children to and from their YMCA location.

The party will include an exclusive shopping experience, fine dining, a live auction and live music.

We are now just ONE MONTH away from our first ever WHITE OUT PARTY! Join us at Pop Spot Odessa for an evening of... Posted by Odessa YMCA on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

An Individual Ticket is $250. The table levels for the event are the:

Wildcatter: $2,000 Seating for 8 Company Recognition

Derrick: $5,000 Seating for 8 Company Recognition Bottle Service

Barrel: $10,000 Seating for 8 Company Recognition Bottle Service Center Front Table Placement



“We are very excited about this opportunity to raise some much need funds for the children and families that we serve,” said Crissy Medina, CEO and President of the Odessa Family YMCA. “We are honored to collaborate with Pop Spot to put on this fundraiser. The ability to purchase more buses will help us expand our afterschool pick-up services.”