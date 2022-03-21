'Shamrock Shuffle' benefits Midland YMCA

The race had the most registered participants to date.

MIDLAND, Texas — The YMCA is very important to the community of Midland.

They have programs that help kids and adults in our community, and today the people of Midland came out to support them.

"This was our biggest registration to date," said Amy Evans the Director of Operations at the YMCA. "We are right at 300 people across the 1k, the 5K and the 10K. So definitely a great turnout, great event and great energy today."

The Shamrock Shuffle was put on by the YMCA to raise money for their programs that help out the community.

"Everything benefits the YMCA annual campaign scholarship program, which helps us provide access to all of our programs and services regardless of ability to pay." Evans said.

You couldn't have asked for a better day to run a race.

"Definitely blessed with some beautiful weather, the course was great it runs through a beautiful part of Midland," said Ryan Thomas, a runner in the race.

The YMCA has a lot of programs that make Midland better.

"To provide vital services to the Midland community from childcare, to youth sports to swim lessons to family events like this, health and wellness." Evans said.

The goal of Saturday's raise was to raise $20,000 to $25,000 thousand dollars.