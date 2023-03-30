Odessa woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for false statements during firearm purchases

Vitela purchased at least six firearms between December 2020 and March 2022 for her then-boyfriend in the Midland-Odessa area according to court documents. Her then-boyfriend is Mexican national, and he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his immigration status.

“Straw purchasing is not an act of love; it is an act that fuels violence across our country and our neighbors,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division. “ATF and our partners in the Permian Basin are steadfast in our fight to keep firearms out of the hands of those that shouldn’t have them. Ms. Vitela thought she was being a good girlfriend when she was actually helping to arm vicious Mexican drug cartels. I hope that others don’t make this same mistake.”