Odessa woman sentenced to 18 months in prison for false statements during firearm purchases

ODESSA, Texas — 45-year-old Delma Vitela has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in a federal court in Midland on March 29 for making false statements during firearm purchases.
Vitela purchased at least six firearms between December 2020 and March 2022 for her then-boyfriend in the Midland-Odessa area according to court documents. Her then-boyfriend is Mexican national, and he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his immigration status.
Since Vitela said that the firearms purchased were for her own use, Vitela made false written declarations when purchasing the firearms. Vitela was arrested on October 21, 2022.
“Straw purchasing is not an act of love; it is an act that fuels violence across our country and our neighbors,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division. “ATF and our partners in the Permian Basin are steadfast in our fight to keep firearms out of the hands of those that shouldn’t have them. Ms. Vitela thought she was being a good girlfriend when she was actually helping to arm vicious Mexican drug cartels. I hope that others don’t make this same mistake.”