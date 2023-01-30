Odessa Police Department provides crash report update

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning.
OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
Also, drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when you are on overpasses and underpasses. Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid.