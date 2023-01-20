OPD provides tips to avoid ‘Bank Jugging’

Be on the lookout for individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicle to conduct business.

Be vigilant when using ATMs, as individuals using ATMs are typically targeted. Also, people leaving the branch should exercise caution as they could also be targeted.

Be vigilant when arriving and departing. Be aware of your surroundings and don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles parked in or around the parking lot.

Conceal your money before you leave the bank or credit union.

Don't openly carry bank bags, envelopes or coin boxes.

Watch for people following you.

If you think you are being targeted or followed, call 911 and keep the dispatcher on the line to describe your location, where you are headed, etc. and keep driving until a marked police car finds you.

Don't leave a bank bag, either hidden or not, in your car unattended.