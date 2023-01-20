x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

OPD provides tips to avoid ‘Bank Jugging’

The term is used for crimes where a suspect follows a customer who just left a bank or credit union to rob them or burglarize their cars.
Credit: Prostock-studio - stock.adobe.co

ODESSA, Texas —

The Odessa Police Department released several tips to help keep community members from falling victim to “Bank Jugging” crimes.

According to OPD, the term is used for crimes where a suspect follows a customer who just left a bank or credit union to rob them or burglarize their cars.

The following tips could save you from those looking to take advantage of you in this way:

  • Be on the lookout for individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicle to conduct business.
  • Be vigilant when using ATMs, as individuals using ATMs are typically targeted. Also, people leaving the branch should exercise caution as they could also be targeted.
  • Be vigilant when arriving and departing. Be aware of your surroundings and don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles parked in or around the parking lot.
  • Conceal your money before you leave the bank or credit union.
  • Don't openly carry bank bags, envelopes or coin boxes.
  • Watch for people following you.
  • If you think you are being targeted or followed, call 911 and keep the dispatcher on the line to describe your location, where you are headed, etc. and keep driving until a marked police car finds you.
  • Don't leave a bank bag, either hidden or not, in your car unattended.
  • Make banking the last stop of your errands.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What is the criteria to push out an AMBER Alert?

Before You Leave, Check This Out