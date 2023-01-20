OPD provides tips to avoid ‘Bank Jugging’

ODESSA, Texas —
The Odessa Police Department released several tips to help keep community members from falling victim to “Bank Jugging” crimes.
According to OPD, the term is used for crimes where a suspect follows a customer who just left a bank or credit union to rob them or burglarize their cars.
The following tips could save you from those looking to take advantage of you in this way:
- Be on the lookout for individuals backed into parking spaces who do not exit their vehicle to conduct business.
- Be vigilant when using ATMs, as individuals using ATMs are typically targeted. Also, people leaving the branch should exercise caution as they could also be targeted.
- Be vigilant when arriving and departing. Be aware of your surroundings and don’t leave your car or the building if you observe suspicious vehicles parked in or around the parking lot.
- Conceal your money before you leave the bank or credit union.
- Don't openly carry bank bags, envelopes or coin boxes.
- Watch for people following you.
- If you think you are being targeted or followed, call 911 and keep the dispatcher on the line to describe your location, where you are headed, etc. and keep driving until a marked police car finds you.
- Don't leave a bank bag, either hidden or not, in your car unattended.
- Make banking the last stop of your errands.