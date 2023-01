Daquann Allen, 34, was last seen at 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of W 24th St.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Daquann Allen, 34, was last seen at 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of W 24th St. wearing a gray shirt and jeans.

Allen has forearm crutches.

He is 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.