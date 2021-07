No details are available about the victim at this time, but officers are actively investigating.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a train that they say left one dead.

The crash occurred near Grant and Murphy. Police could not say what time the wreck occurred, and no details about the victim are available at this time.

Drivers in the area should be aware and watch out for police as they work to clear the scene.