Vehicle crashes into train near Hwy 80 in Odessa

Odessa police, Odessa Fire Rescue, and Midland County Deputies are at the scene.

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: According to the State Trooper on the scene, the driver of the truck tried to beat the train and his flat bed didn't make it.

The driver is okay and walking around with no injuries.

The flat bed of the truck has to be pulled out by the tow trucks after being lodged in the ground from impact.

The railroad crossing sign has damages from the truck being wrapped around it.

Original story:

A vehicle near Highway 80 in Odessa has crashed into a train this morning.

Odessa Fire Rescue, Odessa Police and the Midland County Deputies are on the scene, which is near South County Road 1310.

We are working with the Department of Public Safety to find out how many people were involved in the crash.

Our team at NewsWest 9 is on the scene and we will provides update on the situation as we receive more information.