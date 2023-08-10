Odessa man added to 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender' list

Salomon Olivas Marquez is wanted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements based on his previous Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child charge.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been added to the 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender' list by Texas DPS.

Salomon Olivas Marquez is wanted for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements with Previous Conviction. Marquez has been previously convicted with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, and Indecency with a Child by Exposure.

Marquez is considered armed and dangerous at this time. On March 31, 2022, a warrant was issued by the Ector County Sheriff's Office for the arrest of Marquez who failed to uphold the Sex Offender Registration requirement.