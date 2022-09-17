Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location

The ribbon cutting ceremony for Odessa Fire Station 9 took place on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa.

The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.

Fire Station 9 can house up to ten personnel and is equipped with 4 bays that can hold additional units to include a fire truck and ambulance. Among other amenities included in the station are a gym for our firefighters, an extractor washing machine room to wash fire gear as well as a decontamination room.

This station might also serve as a satellite office for the Odessa Police Department.