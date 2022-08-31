Downtown Odessa set to host exciting event for first time

The Ellen Noel Art Museum is the title partner for this entertaining fundraiser.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ellen Noel Art Museum is partnering with Downtown Odessa to host West Texas Fest on September 24th from 7 - 10 p.m.

The event will be held in the historic downtown area for the first time at the intersection of 5th street and Texas Avenue.

Entertainment options include tastings of Texas Beer, Wine and Spirits, live country music featuring Caleb Young, food trucks, axe throwing and a cornhole tournament.

General admission tickets are $60, and include four tastings and one food voucher. Designated Driver tickets include one food and water voucher, and cost $30.

Profits will support the Ellen Noel Art Museum with its rotating exhibitions, educational classes and workshops. Additionally, the fundraiser helps the museum continue to offer several programs at no cost, such as its Summer Art Camp, Community Art Days and Art 2 Go.

Sponsorship and underwriter opportunities are also available, which grants access to a sponsor-only tasting that begins at 6 p.m.