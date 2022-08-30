Stained glass art pieces installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Two stained glass art pieces were recently installed at Fire Station #9 in Odessa.
There were 40 artists from across the country who applied for the commission. The pieces ended up being designed by Colorado based artists Keely Musgrave and Michael Shields. The work was meant to draw inspiration from the work of the Odessa Fire and Rescue as well as their relationship to the community.
"I am immensely proud of this addition to the City’s public art collection,” said Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham.