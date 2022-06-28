Odessa College holds kickoff for Downtown Project

The event featured a groundbreaking and honored OC's partners.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College held a kickoff party Tuesday for its Downtown Project.

The event featured a groundbreaking ceremony and honored OC's partners, the City of Odessa and Toby and Sandra Eoff.

OC's Downtown Project hopes to make the area near 4th and Jackson a hotspot by adding a green space and a splash pad as well as a stage area for community events and concerts.

"Our vision for Downtown Odessa is for it to grow and flourish and move into a spectacular space that our community can be proud of," said Ken Zartner, VP of Administrative Services for OC.

The project has been in the work for some time, with the city donating land to the college back in 2021.

OC is also receiving funding from the hotel occupancy tax to help fund the project.