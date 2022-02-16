Odessa City Council discusses plans for downtown

City council also talked about dismissing litigation between themselves and the Odessa American.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa City Council talked about downtown during their work session on February 15.

City Manager Michael Marrero said that the Marriott could generate $1.5 million in hotel-motel taxes by September. For now, the city will retain all of that money.

Another item that was discussed at the session was an updated version of its downtown master plan. This included amending the plan that are first adopted back in 2016 as well as taking out items.

