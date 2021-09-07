Odessa city employees spend the morning doing yard work for those in need

Their work contributed to Keep Odessa Beautiful's "we care, we help" program.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa fire fighters, police and city manager spent their Friday morning doing yard work for the elderly.

Their work was part of Keep Odessa Beautiful's "we care, we help" program. It offers basic lawn care services to veterans, the elderly, those with disabilities and widows and widowers.

"Sometimes you just have to get away from the office, get away from the daily routine that we do on a day-to-day basis,” Odessa Fire Rescue Fire Chief John Alvarez said. “It allows us to come back and be able to provide some assistance when needed."

In total, city staff worked on nearly two dozen yards Friday.