Out with the old, in with the new. The school's old bins are being donated to the non-profit.

ODESSA, Texas — The University of Texas of the Permian Basin has received new and larger recycling bins as of March 26.

However, the school staff says the old bins still have plenty of life left in them after serving 10 years on campus.

The old bins are now being passed on to Keep Odessa Beautiful.

UTPB's sustainability were on hand to help send them off to their new home.