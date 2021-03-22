Keep Odessa Beautiful needs volunteers for We Care, We Help program

The program offers basic lawn care services to the more vulnerable communities such as veterans and the elderly.

ODESSA, Texas — Keep Odessa Beautiful is looking for more volunteers for its We Care, We Help program.

The program helps the vulnerable in the community by offering lawn care services.

KOB had been planning to launch the program for some time, but the pandemic increased the need for these services.

Veterans, widows and widowers, the elderly and the disabled are eligible for the program.

However the program is run entirely by volunteers.