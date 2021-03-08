Odessa City Council votes 6-1 in favor of using CO bond for water treatment plant renovation

A vote on the issue was previously delayed at a council meeting last week.

ODESSA, Texas — During an Odessa City Council work session Tuesday, councilmembers voted 6-1 in favor of using a certificate of obligation bond to pay for a renovation of the city's water treatment facility.

The bond, which is set not to exceed $95 million, will now be submitted to rating agencies.

Several important dates are projected to follow that submission. Ratings are expected to be returned by Aug. 27, followed by a preliminary statement around Aug. 31 and a receipt of funds by the beginning of October.

Bonds on the 20-year debt will be sold at premium and will be paid back using water and sewer revenue.