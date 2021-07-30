Petition to take Odessa CO bond to election falls short

The bond would pay for a $95 million renovation to the city's water treatment facility.

ODESSA, Texas — A petition that would allow citizens to vote on whether the City of Odessa will use certificates of obligation to pay for upgrades to the city’s water treatment plant has fallen short on signatures, according to the city.

During a verification of the petition performed by the Ector County Elections Administrator, it got 2,155 certified signatures out of the 2,923 required.

Odessa City Council previously delayed a vote on the issue in a meeting Tuesday due to the petition.