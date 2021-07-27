Odessa City Council delays vote on using CO bond for renovation to water treatment plant

The issue was delayed after a petition that needed 2,923 signatures got 3,245.

ODESSA, Texas — During an Odessa City Council meeting Tuesday, councilmembers delayed a vote on using a certificate of obligation bond to pay for a renovation of the city’s water treatment plant.

The issue was delayed after a petition that needed 2,923 signatures got 3,245. They will now move into the process of validating the signatures, and the petition could be validated by Monday.

City council will bring the issue back up again on August 3.