No natural gas detected after MHS building evacuated for 'foul odor'

The smell was found to be coming from the P-trap of an unused sink.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland High School building known as the “new building” was evacuated Friday afternoon to allow the investigation of a natural gas-like odor in a science lab.

According to the district, the Midland Fire Department and Atmos Energy responded, and students were moved to the auditorium.

The “new building” remained closed for the rest of the afternoon.

Atmos determined the smell came from the drain of either a long-unused eyewash station or lab sink because the P-trap had dried up.

A P-trap is the bend in a drainpipe that holds a bit of water to block sewer gas from coming up through the drain.

The district said school staff have been told to occasionally run water through all sink and eyewash stations to make sure there is water in their P-traps.

The district also thanked Atmos and MFD for their services and students for being cooperative.