Midland ISD employee named 'Most Inspiring Educator in the Country' by Texas Monthly

Barbara Yarbrough has a school named after her and was named LifeChanger of the Year in 2022, but she can now add a new title to her resume.

MIDLAND, Texas — Barbara Yarbrough has been a staple of Midland ISD for decades, helping thousands of students in their academic journey.

While she's no stranger to awards, having been chosen as the grand prize winner for the LifeChanger of the Year award in 2022, she can now add a new title to her list.

Texas Monthly has been rounding up the best things in Texas, and Yarbrough has been named "The Most Inspiring Educator in the Country".

The article written in her honor recounts Yarbrough's history in Midland ISD, from her days as an art teacher to her now "retired" position as a parent liaison.

Not everyone has a school named after themselves, and Yarbrough continues to prove that the district made the right choice, showing her community that even just one person can make a difference in the lives of so many children.