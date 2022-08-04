Nine local churches coming together for Midland Springfest Mix on Saturday

The first ever Midland Springfest Mix will be April 9th from 11am - 2pm at the Midland Horseshoe Arena.

MIDLAND, Texas — Faith leaders and pastors from nine churches in Midland are meeting together one more time before they kick-off an event they've been planning for months, Midland's first ever Springfest Mix.

"What we're trying to do is reach out to people who might not have community and just help get them involved and love on them and include them in the community," Megan Greathouse, Family Ministry Director at Midland Bible Church.

Greathouse got everyone together in hopes of displaying to the community how regardless of denomination or church background, churches can be unified.

"We're hoping that they see that we all have one big mission and it's to love and be Christ to others and to make sure everyone has a seat at table," Greathouse said.

Elvie Brown, Co-Pastor at Common Unity Church said how he hops Springfest can allow people to learn more about his church.

"For us we're a new church on the Southside of Midland, it's awesome that the overall church would consider or involve us a small new church plant in this community-wide vision," Brown said.

With the word Unity in his church's name, he wants those who come out to really see how unified Christians can be.

"Unity is for us...you know our name," Brown said. "Common Unity Church. You know it's something when we're asking a community to unify, yet when they look at us as the Church and Churches we can be polarizing and not coming together, so this event was special because it's calling us as Christians together."

All faith leaders participating are hoping Springfest will be a great display of Community unity.

"I'm personally looking forward to the community seeing us as Christians and faith leaders coming together and just fellowshipping and being able to walk together," Brown said.