City of Midland to hold 7th annual Easter Eggstravaganza

The event will be on April 14 at the MLK Center on for children 12 and younger.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will hold its 7th annual Easter Eggstravaganza on April 14 at the MLK Center.

The event will be for children 12 and younger and the activities will be held between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There have been bicycles donated and each age group will be given some of them.

The ages groups include, 3 and younger, 4-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-10 years and 11-12 years.

Between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., there will be hot dogs given away by the Negro Professional Business Women's Club.

From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Easter Bunny will be available for pictures for only $5. All the proceeds will go to the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund.