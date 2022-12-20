New residents of The Field's Edge move in

Midland non-profit The Field's Edge helps residents move into the tiny home community to help solve homelessness.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday was move-in day for residents at The Field's Edge.

The Midland non-profit strives to serve the chronically homeless.

They've built a tiny home community to permanently support and lift up their residents.

John-Mark Echols and his team worked with residents to make sure their home was everything they needed and to their liking.

“Each one of our homes was designed in an architecture competition with the American Institute of Architecture back in 2018 and then from there as we had people apply we gathered information from them, their preferences, their tastes and things like that so that we’d be able to personalize each home based on the individual,” said Echols, Founder and CEO of The Field’s Edge.

For Echols and his team, the project has come a long way since its inception.

"Man, it means so much to be standing here today talking about moving people in because this is a vision that we started about seven years ago. And it was only an idea back then. So today we stand here with ten houses ready for people to move in and we can only say thank you god for all that you've done to get us here." Echols continued.

Echols says that they have people on a waiting list they intend to get around to helping and have enough room on the property to build a hundred tiny homes if they have to.