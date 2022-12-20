Vitalant holding blood drive ahead of Christmas

You can give the gift of life this Christmas by donating blood.

ODESSA, Texas — Vitalant Blood Services needs your help to give the gift of life this Christmas.

They will be holding a blood drive in both Midland and Odessa on Friday.

You can go to the JC Penney parking lots at the Midland Park Mall and the Music City Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can register ahead of time by clicking or tapping here or calling 1-877-25-VITAL. Registering will make your wait time shorter.