Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing

Here are some places you can go to stay warm as winter weather hits the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm.

Various locations will be opening warming shelters.

Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits below 41 degrees according to their Facebook pages. The Midland shelter says it will have hot coffee and a meal as well as some overnight beds for those who need it.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office has announced the West Side Annex at 2261 W. Sycamore will be turned into a warming shelter starting on Thursday.