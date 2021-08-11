Heidelberg trial postponed to November 30

The delay comes after multiple people involved with the trial tested positive for COVID-19.

MIDLAND, Texas — The trial of David Wilson, the man accused of shooting and killing MPD Officer Nathan Heidelberg, has been postponed.

Trial is planned to resume on November 30 at 9 a.m. Officials say they will reevaluate at this time and hope they do not have to start the process over from the beginning.

The delay comes after multiple people involved with the trial tested positive for COVID-19 according to those involved in the trial.

Jury selection was finalized on November 4 after days of deliberation, and the trial was expected to begin Monday.

Wilson was recently reindicted by a grand jury for murder after originally being charged with manslaughter.