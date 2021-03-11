David Wilson reindicted on murder charge

Court documents from Oct. 28 indicate that the charge has changed from manslaughter to murder.

MIDLAND, Texas — For two years, David Wilson has been facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a Midland police officer.

The officer, Nathan Heidelberg, was responding to a burglar alarm at Wilson's home when Wilson allegedly took the deadly shot.

Now, that manslaughter charge has changed to murder.

A document obtained from the District Court's office says, in part, that suspect David Wilson, "did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual Nathan Hayden Heidelberg by shooting at or in the direction of Nathan Hayden Heidelberg with a firearm."

The reindictment document mentions Wilson, "did then and there intending to cause serious bodily injury to an individual Nathan Hiedelberg."

It also says, "David C Wilson did then and there commit and attempt an act clearly dangerous to human life."