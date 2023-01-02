MPD investigates accident with pedestrian in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating an accident from January 1 that involved a pedestrian.
MPD responded to the incident in the 5500 block of Magellan St at 6:29 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that the minor was riding an electric skateboard in the area when the minor crossed the intersection of Magellan St. and Mockingbird Lane and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on Mockingbird Ln. The driver did remain at the scene.
The minor was immediately transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.