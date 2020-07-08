City of Midland opens MLK Center gym, announces pool closures

Both public pools will be closed for the summer on August 9.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has provided some parks and recreation division updates.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center's gym workout facility will open to the public on August 9.

The facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. It will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. pm Wednesdays and Fridays.

Finally, on Saturdays the gym will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gym will be closed on Sundays.

Additionally, the city says the facility will operate at a 25% capacity limit per Governor Abbott's order. Masks and gloves will also be required and enforced.

The city has also announced that the Doug Russell Aquatic Center and Washington Family Aquatic Center would close for the summer officially on August 9.

Both pools will be open for their normal sessions on August 8 or 9 per the pool schedule set up by the City of Midland.

For more information on the updates you can visit the city's website.