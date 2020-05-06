MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced the opening date for its aquatic facilities.

Both Doug Russell Pool and Washington Family Aquatic Center will open for the 2020 season on June 10.

However, due to staffing issues and regulations recquiring certain precautions to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's schedule and rules will look fairly different.

Due to less than normal staffing applications, the pools will alternate days during the week. One of the two pools will be open each day except Mondays when maintenance and training will be conducted.

The attendance is limited to 50% of normal occupancy per the Governor’s orders for Phase 3 of Open Texas.

In an effort to accommodate as many visitors as possible and to allow staff to clean the facilities, entry passes will be sold for three-hour sessions.

Passes go on sale at the pool each day 30 minutes prior to the posted opening times. Passes sold each day will work only on that day.

Passes will be limited to a three-hour session A or session B, good only for the date stamped on the pass. No punch cards will be sold this year.

Additionally, no private parties or reservations will be allowed, and there will be no lap swim times and no swimming lessons. No family nights are scheduled.

All pool furniture will be removed from both the Washington and Doug Russell facilities. No outside chairs are allowed.

If any citizen needs special accommodations, they should speak to a manager at the site.

Citizens are asked not to go to the pool if they have experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days or been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The hours for the Washington Family Aquatic Center are as follows:

Wednesday and Friday

Session A: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cleaning: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session B: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday

Session A: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cleaning: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Session B: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The hours for the Doug Russell Pool are as follows:

Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Session A: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cleaning: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Session B: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

