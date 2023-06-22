Midland YMCA to expand operations to meet needs in Northwest area of Midland

The 2024 project will renovate an existing area on the Southeast corner of Avalon & Mockingbird to offer a select number of programs.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland YMCA will be expanding its operations in 2024 with a Northwest Midland Project that will look to meet the community needs in that area.

The organization recently purchased 24-acres of land located at 5512 Golden Gate in April.

“The opportunity this land brings to the Midland community today, tomorrow, and years to come is immeasurable,” said Christine Bearden, Midland YMCA CEO. “This initial project is relatively small but is a great start to how the Y can best serve the community in the future.”

The plan for the Midland YMCA is to renovate an existing structure that is located at the Southeast corner of Avalon and Mockingbird that will offer a select number of programs. Some of those programs include recreational sports, active older adult activities and other programs that are lacking in the community.